New tenant on the way

Melinda Williams/SWT

The roof is being replaced on the former Pizza Hut building in Pulaski in preparation for a new tenant. Building owner Bob Strenz said an Italian restaurant is moving into the facility. He declined to be more specific other than to say the restaurant isn’t relocating from another part of town. New paint and new kitchen equipment also are in the works. Pizza Hut closed in April 2017 after 40 years of serving the community.

Written by: Editor on July 16, 2021.

