By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It won’t be long before fall arrives and students return to school.

Before that time arrives, though, Pulaski County Public Schools wants to be sure parents are aware of a new law requiring students receive specific vaccines before they can start the 2021-22 school year.

According to the school system, the 2020 General Assembly passed HB 1090, which amended minimum vaccine requirements for attending public or private elementary, middle or high schools, child care centers, nursery school, a family day care home or a developmental center.

The new law took effect July 1.

Under the amended regulations:

High school students are required to have:

•Two properly spaced doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY). The first dose must be administered prior to 7th grade and the second dose prior to 12th grade.

•Students in grades eight and above during the 2021 school year are not required to go back to receive the 7th grade MenACWY dose. They will pick up with the 12th grade dose.

•Rising 12th grade students are required to have one dose of MenACWY prior to starting school.

Middle school students are required to have:

•A complete series of two or three doses of Human Papillomavirus Vaccines (HPV). The dose must be issued before the child enters 7th grade. A parent or guardian has the right to decide if their child receives HPV.

•Two properly spaced doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY), with the first dose administered prior to 7th grade. All rising 7th grade students are required to have one dose of MenACWY vaccine prior to starting school.

•A booster dose of Tdap Vaccine is required for all children entering 7th grade.

Elementary school students are required to have:

•A complete series of two doses of Helpatitis A Vaccine (HAV) is required for all children.

All incoming kindergarten students are required to have the HAV vaccine prior to entering school.

Preschool students are required to have:

•Haemophilus Influenzae Type b (Hib) is required for all children up to 60 months of age.

•Pneumococcal (PCV) is required for all children under 60 months of age.

•Rotavirus Vaccine is required for children under eight months of age.

Children can be immunized by their healthcare provider or at the health department. Call 540-440-2188 in Pulaski and 540-267-8255 in Radford. Prior to the first day of school, the school nurse must be provided written documentation the required vaccinations have been received in order for the student to attend. Documentation can be dropped off at the school office or faxed to the school nurse.

Students will not be allowed to start school until all immunization records have been received by the school.

Questions can be directed to your child’s nurse, or the school nurse supervisor at 540-643-0531.

