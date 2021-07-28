Movie Night scheduled at Randolph Park

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a Movie Night at Randolph Park for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event is free to all who wish to attend.

At the event there will also be a collection point for donations to “Pack the Bus” for Pulaski County Schools. Suggested school supplies to donate include pencils, crayons, moist wipes, Kleenex, water bottles, folders and wide ruled notebook paper.

“We are so excited to host a movie night at Randolph Park on August 14. We look forward to hosting our youth and community for a fun-filled evening before school officially begins,” said Shay Dunnigan, Pulaski County parks and activities coordinator. “I would personally like to thank Peggy White and Shelby Vandergriff with Pulaski County Tourism and the Travis Team for partnering with our Parks & Recreation Department to make this event a reality.”

Movie Night activities will begin at 4 p.m. with food trucks. Live music will be played by the band Groove Kontrol from 6 to 8 p.m. The movie “Little Rascals” will begin at 9 p.m.

The movie for Movie Night has been sponsored by Travis Team Realty.

“This has been a long time in the making, and we are so excited to be able to support Pulaski County by sponsoring the movie,” said Donna Travis, Travis Team Realty. “We are looking forward to a great turnout!” Those planning to attend should bring either a chair or blanket to sit on during the music and movie.

