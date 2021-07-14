MOVA preps to move filter to market

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski clean energy firm is among 34 technology-focused Virginia small businesses sharing in $3.4 million in grants to help move their products from development to commercialization.

MOVA Technologies Inc., headquartered on Main Street in Pulaski, was selected to receive the maximum available grant of $100,000 from the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF). The grant will be used for component design, integration and intellectual property protection for MOVA’s panel bed carbon capture filter.

Testing of a prototype of the filtration system has proven it to be capable of delivering clean energy from unclean fuel sources, such as coal, by removing 99% of pollutants emitted during burning.

“We have a great project carved out and this will help us move forward,” said John Schopp with MOVA operations. He said getting the product to market is a multi-year project, but the grant funds will help move the technology forward so the company can reach its goal of cleaning the air.

Schopp said carbon capture is critical to addressing greenhouse gases.

“Carbon capture is a big challenge and is very expensive,” said Schopp. He says testing to date indicates MOVA’s filtration process provides a much more economical approach than any other method available.

After product development, the next big milestone for MOVA is getting the product inside a power plant in order to prove the concept that it is more economically beneficial than other methods of filtration.

MOVA must provide a one-to-one match of the CCF funding.

CCF was launched July 1, 2020, with the aim of helping move new technologies to the market. During this inaugural round of funding, technologies selected to receive grants were those with high potential for economic growth and job creation, and placing the Commonwealth in the position of being a “national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization,” according to the CCF website and Gov. Ralph Northam’s Monday announcement of the grant awards.

In addition to the clean energy sector, grants were awarded to advance projects in agricultural and environmental technologies, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences and space and satellites.

“Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” Northam said. “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”

Late Virginia Tech professor Arthur M. Squires first envisioned MOVA’s panel-bed filtration system. Squires turned over his research to Steve Critchfield for development upon his death.

Critchfield is CEO of MOVA.

