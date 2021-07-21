Morris convicted, sentencing scheduled

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk today convicted Michael Dominic Morris of aggravated involuntary man slaughter and impaired driving.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, Morris had heroin and other opiates that could have had fatal side effects in his system at the time of the Jan. 14 wreck that took the life of Pulaski County Sherriff’s Deputy Sergeant Perry Hodge.

Griffith said the wreck was consistent with Morris having passed out at the wheel.

Had the case gone to trial, at least seven witnesses would have testified to seeing Morris impaired during the hours before the wreck.

Numerous members of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department attended the plea hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

A background report has been ordered and Morris will be sentenced Nov. 10, in Pulaski County Circuit Court. More details will be made available in our Sunday edition of The Southwest Times.

