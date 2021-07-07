MiLB Relief Act on council agenda

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Town Council Tuesday night was to consider whether to throw its support behind proposed legislation to help Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams recover from financial losses during the pandemic-cancelled 2020 season.

Among items on its agenda, council was slated to take action on a “Resolution Supporting the Minor League Baseball Relief Act,” which could make up to $15 million in grants available to Pulaski River Turtles if passed by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. The act, as a whole, would repurpose up to $550 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding for Virginia MiLB teams that had to cancel their seasons.

Although the River Turtles are not part of MiLB, the final season of the Pulaski Yankees Appalachian League affiliation was cancelled as a result of the pandemic, resulting in revenue losses.

The town’s resolution in support of the Relief Act points out the pandemic caused the league’s baseball teams to experience “great financial loss.” According to the resolution, the average club lost 90% of its revenue from 2019 to 2020, in addition to:

