Marijuana now legal in Old Dominion

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

July 2021 brought about a change in the law that many did not believe would happen in their lifetimes. It may also be said that some wished it hadn’t happened at all, but however one feels about it the reality is that as of July 1, 2021, possessing certain amounts of marijuana became legal in the Commonwealth of Virginia. As of this month, Virginia joins 17 other states in allowing adults to possess and consume marijuana.

To be precise, possessing up to an ounce of marijuana is now legal in Virginia by individuals 21 years old and older. Possessing from an ounce to a pound of marijuana is still listed as a criminal violation and could result in a $25 fine.

Virginians are now permitted by law to smoke marijuana in the privacy of their own home or property, but like alcohol consumption smoking marijuana in public is still not allowed.

The new code permits adult sharing of up to one ounce of cannabis as long as there is no renumeration involved. So, not only can you legally pass a joint, giving an ounce of pot to a buddy on their birthday is no longer considered a crime, as long as there is no quid pro quo.

Growing pot is now legal as well but there is a limit. Four plants can be grown in a single household and the law requires each plant to be labeled with an individual’s name or driver’s license to specify ownership.

These residential plants must be growing out of view from the public, so that they cannot be seen from either the street or the sidewalk without the use of “aircraft, binoculars or other optical aids.”

Virginians will not be able to legally purchase marijuana from a dispensary until Jan. 1, 2024, but multiple dispensaries are expected to spring into business on that day. The application process for these dispensaries begins in 2023.

Those who come from communities that have been adversely impacted by substance abuse or who have themselves been incarcerated for marijuana possession will be given special considerations for receiving dispensary licenses.

A Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Board consisting of 20 individuals, seven of whom will be legislators, was also established as part of the new marijuana law The purpose of this board is to “directly address the impact of economic disinvestment, violence, and historical overuse of criminal justice responses … by providing resources to support local design and control of community-based responses to such impacts.”

A Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Fund has also been created provide scholarships, loans and grants to individuals and communities that have been “disproportionately targeted and affected by drug enforcement.”

As part of Virginia’s new attitude towards marijuana, the Clean Slate Act, which also went into effect on July 1, expunges the records of individuals convicted of marijuana possession or possession with intent to distribute charges, if, after seven years, they have no other charges against them. Other charges that will be expunged/sealed under this law are underage possession of alcohol, simple larceny, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Bad news for tokers … private entities can still dictate terms for marijuana use. For example, a business can still prohibit an employee from using marijuana and landlords can ban their tenants from smoking pot.

Now that it’s legal to smoke marijuana, where can one legally obtain it?

It is not legal to order pot from states where marijuana is sold, as this involves interstate commerce. That puts it under the jurisdiction of the federal government. So, ordering pot from a dispensary in D.C. would fall under the heading of marijuana trafficking and Federal policy still recognizes that as a criminal activity.

As of now, there are three ways to obtain the marijuana.

One can grow their own or be gifted a small amount from an acquaintance.

The other way is in the form of medical treatment.

Virginia now has a medical marijuana program. As of July 1, patients with any medical condition may now receive recommendations to use and purchase cannabis preparations and whole plant “botanical” cannabis. The legislature also passed a bill that will protect patients from being fired by their employers for using medical cannabis away from work.

This could impact an employer’s ability to prohibit an employee from ingesting marijuana in their free time, if they possess a pot prescription.

Applications for these prescriptions go through the Board of Pharmacy. The fee for each registrant is $50.

In other cannabis related developments, as of March 1 of this year, law enforcement can no longer use the odor of marijuana as a pretext for searching and seizing property.

So passing a joint to a friend in your living room is now OK in Virginia but there are still heavy penalties and fines related to marijuana sales and manufacturing.

If a person is convicted of selling an ounce to five pounds of pot, he could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison and fined $2,500. A one year prison term is mandatory for this conviction.

Getting caught selling five pounds to 100 kilos of pot can result in being imprisoned for up to 30 years with a five year mandatory minimum.

Selling pot to a minor who is at least three years younger than the seller can result in a $100,000 fine and 50 years in jail and there is a two year mandatory minimum for this charge. Getting caught selling pot within 1,000 yards of a school or school bus stop will result in a one year mandatory minimum sentence and potentially five years of jail time.

Operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana, as well as other legally obtainable substances, is and will remain illegal.

Transporting more than five pounds of pot into Virginia has a five year mandatory minimum sentence and a maximum fine of one million dollars.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2021.

Comments

comments