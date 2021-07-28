Man accused of unlawful filming

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man is being held without bond on charges alleging he unlawfully filmed someone and then used the video or image for harassment.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show James Joseph Prescott, 31, was arrested Monday on charges of:

•Obscenity, unlawful filming, videotaping or photographing of another;

•Violation of a protective order;

•Harass, coerce and intimidate by computer crime;

•Dissemination of video/still image with intent to harass, etc.

All four charges are Class 1 misdemeanors, each carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Details of what led to the charges were unavailable. The incidents allegedly took place July 1.

