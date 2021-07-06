Local kayaker drowns at Arsenal Rapids

Tragedy struck unexpectedly last Saturday July 3, as a local man, 56 year old Charles Wallace of Dublin, drowned while kayaking down the New River.

According to Brad Wright, Emergency Management Coordinator for Pulaski County, a group of five individuals, Wallace among them, put their kayaks in the river at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

“They might have put in at the 114 bridge but they were going to take out at White Thorn,” said Wright of the five kayakers. “The majority of them were paddling and going with the current. They turned around one time to see if he was there and he was fishing and not paddling. They thought they heard somebody yelling but you really couldn’t tell with the sound of the rapids but when they turned back around, he wasn’t there.”

The group of four kayakers, one of whom Wright identified as the deceased’s wife, attempted to back track but were unable to fight the current. The kayakers then made to shore and by 10:30 had called 911.

Pulaski and Montgomery County Emergency service personnel began searching for the body of the missing man Saturday afternoon and the Virginia State Police used their helicopter to find the missing boater but recovery operations ceased as day turned into night.

“The river was flowing at 900 CFS at the time of the accident, which is really high,” said Wright. “The first day the water was flowing so fast and it was so murky that unless they bumped into him, they couldn’t have saw him.”

Emergency Services enlisted the help of AEP in aiding with the search and, according to Wright, at 4 a.m. Sunday morning the Claytor Lake dam quit releasing water.

“So it dropped a foot just by doing that and it cleared up some, too,” said Wright.

Divers began looking for Wallace at 8 o’clock Sunday morning by employing a grid system, where they would float with the current before being taken back upstream to cover another stretch of river.

The body of Charles Wallace was discovered early Sunday afternoon by divers from Montgomery County Emergency services approximately 150 yards downstream from where he was last seen. He was not wearing his life jacket at the time of the accident. Wallace’s kayak was later found submerged three miles downstream of Arsenal Rapids.

“That stretch of the river with the Arsenal Rapids is one of the worst spots,” said Wright. “You’ve got one rapid where the water is taken in by the arsenal water system. Then you get a little break and then you get about 3 or 4 right together.”

“The water was flowing a little more than normal because of the rains we had leading up to that.” said Wright. “It’s a shame. They were all enjoying the day and casually floating down the river when this happened.”

