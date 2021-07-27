Judith Marie Jones Bruce

Judith Marie Jones Bruce, age 78 of Dublin, passed away late Sunday night, July 25, 2021 at Henrico’s Doctor’s Hospital in Richmond, following a very long battle with cancer. She was born on July 14, 1943, in Radford, and was the daughter of the late Dorothy Martin Jones and Basil Lynwood Jones.

Judy retired after many years as the Radford City Clerk and administrative assistant to the City Manager. She was a member of the Dublin United Methodist Church and was graduate of 1961 class of Dublin High School where she excelled in academics and was a proud Majorette.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde Wallace Bruce of Dublin: two sons; S. Todd (Tracie Mitchell) Bruce of Pulaski, and Adam (Amy Cannaday) of Hardy, Va.: two sisters; Barbara Jones (Tommy) Wheeler of Floyd, and Billie Jean Abshire of Roanoke: Grandchildren: Tayler N. Bruce and her fiancé Ben Lowman of Boulder CO, Michael T. Bruce of Pulaski. Michaela E. Bruce and her fiancé Tucker Coleman of Hardy, VA, and Eleanor “Ellie” E. Bruce of Pulaski.

Funeral graveside service will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dublin Town Cemetery with the Rev. Don Shelor officiating. The public is invited. There will be no visiting at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Michael T. Bruce, Tucker Coleman, Ben Lowman, London Turner, Mark Shumate, and Jim Kennedy.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, and our friends at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Written by: Editor on July 27, 2021.

