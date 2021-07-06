Jerry Lee Hinkle

Jerry Lee Hinkle, 80 passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 surrounded by

family and friends at his Fairmount residence.

Born December 10, 1940 to the late Paul and Mildred “Millie” (Akers)

Hinkle in Buchanan, Virginia. He loved his Blue Ridge Mountains and was proud of his Southern Heritage.

A member of the United States Army, Jerry served as an Amory Intelligence Specialist with the 1st Armored Division, 13th Infantry “Old Ironsides” where he achieved Pistol Sharpshooter and Marksman in Rifle and the TK90MM Gun. He loved his country and served it proudly from 1961-1964.

Shortly thereafter he moved to Grant County where he worked in the

trucking industry for 27 years, then as a security guard at Dana and General Motors. Jerry loved life and people, especially his wife Jackie and Great-Granddaughter Nila. He had a wide-range of hobbies and interests from racing legends to motorcycles and drag racing, hunting and fishing, guns and old cars. However, he always loved being with family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jackie; his five children: Ed King, Drake, Amy (Robert) Craig, Marion, Teri Dixon, Fairmount, Steve (Kristen) Chapel, Gas City, and Brian (Alissa) Davis, Fairmount; sisters: Lynn French, Bluefield, WV, Paulette Beaver, Roanoke, VA, grandchildren: Nila Hinkle, Fairmount, Jordan Richie, Fairmount, Megan (Ben) Salyer, Elwood, Courtney Chapel, Muncie, Quinten Chapel, Jonesboro, Lexie Waymire, Gas City, Kristian King-Finley, Bluefield, WV, Russel (Erin) King, Bluefield, WV, Merideth King, Radford, VA, Gage, Mason, Daxton, and Sebastian Davis all of Fairmount. 7 great-grandchildren and many very special nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 31st, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a Eulogy to follow directly after.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2021.

Comments

comments