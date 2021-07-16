James ‘Roger’ Harris, Sr

James “Roger” Harris, Sr., age 78 of Dublin, VA passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2021 at The Laurels in Athens, OH surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was born January 15th, 1943 in Ashland, KY. He is the son of the late James U. Harris and Wanda B. Harris. He is also preceded in death by his sister Julia Fern and brother Johnnie Harris.

He leaves behind his life partner of 56 years, Sandra Harris, sister, Juanita “Brownie” Harris of Blacksburg, VA, son and daughter-in-law, James “Jimmy” Harris, Jr. and Stephanie of Athens, OH, son, Gregory “Greg” Harris of Kissimmee, FL, two wonderful grandchildren, James “Trey” Harris, III husband to Katelyn Harris of Zanesville, OH, and Olivia Harris of New Albany, OH, great granddaughter, Blair Rose Harris of Zanesville, OH, and several nieces, nephews, and amazing friends.

Roger drove a Tractor Trailer for 45 years. He loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandkids and his dog and best friend, Beamer. After retirement, he moved to Ohio and supported them at sporting events and other life events. He decided to take up riding a Harley at age 65 and loved to ride the open road and enjoy the countryside as he had done for all those years as a truck driver.

Funeral services will be a graveside service on July 31st, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Bluefield, VA at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life Dinner will follow. Friends and family are welcome to attend both.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lung Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, Athens, OH where you are welcome to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

