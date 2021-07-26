‘If you paint it, they will come’

Tammy Parks, an art professor at New River Community College and volunteer at Pulaski on Main, recently presented members of the Pulaski Town Council with plans for two murals in the works, as well as a “LOVE” sign and other art projects. She went on to explain why art is an important part of tourism.

“If you paint it, they will come,” Parks said during her recent address to the council members. “Art pays for itself. Art never fails. It makes the town attractive and it brings people in to see it.”

Parks presented the designs for the proposed “LOVE” sign to be located at the Pulaski Train Station, along with designs for two bike racks which will be located at the train station and Calfee Park and the two murals.

The projects began four years ago under a different organizing group. Parks has been working and networking to get them finished as soon as possible. As a part of her presentation, she asked for $650 from the town to finish both of the 3-D projects. The remainder of the funding will come from donor contributions and a state rebate.

The plan for the two murals is to have one painted on a wall in Counts Crossing, the pocket park on Main Street, and the other on the building owned by Jeff Corbin, located at the junction of East Main Street and northeast Third Street.

Parks, who was also speaking on behalf of Pulaski on Main and their Board of Directors, explained that POM has applied for a $7,200 grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development that will pay for all the mural supplies and scaffolding needed to complete the projects. The scaffolding will also allow the group to be autonomous to work on projects that do not depend on using the town’s scaffolding, providing more flexibility for bringing in volunteer workers.

Friday morning word came from the office of Governor Ralph Northam that the grant, along with 15 other grants for Virginia Main Street Community Development projects, had been officially approved. Other grants included projects in Farmville, Hopewell, Orange, Winchester, Altavista, Abingdon, Manassas, Cape Charles, Onancock, Tappahannock, Tazewell, St. Paul, Halifax and Petersburg for a total of over $200,000.

An NEA grant to paint a mural in Pulaski was returned a few years ago. Parks doesn’t want to see that ever happen under the watch of POM.

She went on to request that the two mural designs be approved by the council so planning and work can move forward.

Once the designs are approved, now that the grant is approved, Parks can begin seeking the volunteers needed for the actual work. The plan is to involve community members of all ages. It also involves approaching the middle school, high school and other local art organizations for potential participation. Students at New River Community College, including ACCE students, can volunteer to meet required volunteer hours and help complete these projects.

The mural at Counts Crossing, Parks said, will be created in a “paint-by-the-numbers” format that will allow members of the community and visitors to have an opportunity to make their mark on the piece.

The mural on the Corbin wall, which will consist of large letters spelling out “Pulaski,” will feature examples of activities or other items the town is known for in each letter. Examples include the depot, courthouse and theatre, along with activities such as biking, skateboarding and kayaking.

Parks, who has agreed to chair the Arts and Tourism Committee of Pulaski on main, believes that groups like the Virginia Main Street organization are essential in beautifying downtowns that have suffered from economic recessions.

“Pulaski has the opportunity to utilize art as a means of rural development,” she said. “This town has many walls that can provide community and social engagement in their making while renovating buildings and areas that are left over from its former mill, textile and furniture industries. We have the opportunity to benefit from the economic development that art inspires and the opportunity to reimagine our town’s future in this creative process.”

Parks also mentioned the importance of art as a part of the overall tourism plan for a community.

“There are many tourists who are waiting to travel and take photos with the next completed LOVE sign,” she said. “They are aesthetically pleasing and become a center of interest for tourism.”

