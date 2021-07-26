Hours of drug use preceded fatal crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man was using and impaired by drugs for hours before driving head-on into an off-duty deputy’s vehicle in January, a Pulaski County prosecutor says evidence would have shown.

A device in the truck driven by Morris showed he was traveling at 57 miles per hour when the collision occurred, and he took no actions to avoid the 3:40 a.m. crash Jan. 14, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith. He added the investigation revealed Morris’ actions were “consistent with someone who passed out while driving.”

Wednesday, Griffith provided a somewhat detailed account of Morris’ activities over the 12 hours leading up to the crash that claimed the life of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Perry Hodge. The prosecutor was summarizing evidence and testimony that would have been presented if the case had gone to trial.

Instead, Morris decided to plead guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and impaired driving under an agreement that does not offer a recommended sentence. He faces up to 20 years in prison and 12 months in jail when sentenced Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Morris’ first interactions with law enforcement came the evening before the crash. Griffith said Morris was with some people at a house on Baskerville Street in Dublin around 3 p.m. Jan. 13 when a female overdosed on drugs.

Morris gave the female Narcan to reverse the effects of the drugs and an ambulance and deputies responded to the residence. Griffith said the officers and a rescue squad member were among the first people to observe Morris in an impaired state as early as 6:30 the evening before the crash.

The rescue squad member would later be among first responders working the fatal crash.

After the female was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, Morris and the female’s aunt went to the hospital to check on her. Griffith said the woman working the front desk at the hospital would have been another witness to Morris’ intoxicated state.

By 10 p.m., Morris and the girl’s aunt were at a house in Pulaski, where a Volvo employee picked up Morris and drove him to the Dublin truck-manufacturing plant, according to Griffith. Two females picked up Morris at the plant around 11:30 p.m. and they went to Riverbend Apartments in Radford — arriving around midnight.

The truck used to pick up Morris would be the same truck that later crashed into Hodge’s pickup truck.

Griffith said three people at Riverbend Apartments indicated Morris was “so messed up” he couldn’t stand up or open the refrigerator. As a matter of fact, they were surprised Morris was able to drive as far as he did before wrecking, the prosecutor said. When they saw him leave in the truck they didn’t think it was a good idea, Griffith added.

Using video surveillance footage from various businesses along Route 11, Griffith and investigators were able to piece together Morris’ actions along the route. Griffith said video from 3:38 a.m. Jan. 14 showed Morris driving in the center turn lane, headed south on Route 11.

Telling the court that Hodge left his home in Dublin and headed north on Route 11, Griffith had to pause to suppress his emotions. He took a sip of water and paused a while longer. As he started to speak again, his voice was shaky, so he paused again, asking Judge Robert Turk to forgive him.

When he resumed, Griffith recounted how Hodge made an attempt to swerve as Morris’ truck came at him, but there wasn’t time to get out of the way. He said the trucks collided with so much force it knocked Hodge’s truck backwards and onto the shoulder of the road.

A motorist driving behind Hodge called 9-1-1 and told police Morris crossed a double yellow line and crashed into Hodge’s truck without taking any evasive actions. By that point, Hodge was already deceased, Griffith said.

An autopsy determined Hodge died from blunt force trauma to his head, neck and chest, Griffith said, adding, “He was completely sober.”

Griffith said medics found no signs of a head injury on Morris. He says Morris told police he had taken some pills and asked them if he was hit while stopped at a stoplight.

The doctor that tended to Morris at Carilion New River Medical Center was yet another person who could attest to Morris’ impaired condition, according to Griffith. He said blood tests taken after the wreck showed benzodiazepines, opiates, morphine and heroine in Morris’ system.

The doctor told police the drug combination could have had fatal side effects.

Griffith said Morris thought he was probably on the way to Pulaski to check on the female who had overdosed. However, he indicated he didn’t remember seeing the two deputies that responded to the overdose because a drug he had taken impacts memories.

Defense attorney Robert Dean said Morris has had to live with the physical and mental scars the wreck left with him. He told Hodge’s family, friends and co-workers that gathered in a group at the back of the courtroom, “He wishes he could take back that day. He’s so sorry.”

Morris had to be wheeled into the courtroom. Dean told the judge Morris was unable to stand to have the charges read to him.

A background report on Morris will be prepared prior to sentencing.

