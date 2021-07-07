Hazelwood will ‘do the time’

“He did the crime; he needs to do the time you gave him,” Pulaski County’s chief prosecutor said Wednesday of a former Pulaski insurance agent seeking a sentence reduction for having paid most of his restitution.

“The Commonwealth has a hard time rewarding people for doing what they’re ordered to do,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said of the request. “He shouldn’t have embezzled to begin with.”

David Troy Hazelwood, 44, was asking Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch to reconsider a three-year active prison sentenced imposed in February 2020. Attorney Anthony Covington said the fact Hazelwood has paid most of the restitution shows he has remorse.

Hazelwood and Cynthia Marie Craft, his 70-year-old mother, were jointly and severely ordered to pay nearly $41,000 in restitution for embezzling client premiums. Each also was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with all but three years suspended on 20 counts of embezzlement.

According to Covington, the mother and son have jointly paid most of the restitution. How much each party has paid was not disclosed.

Covington suggested the outstanding balance is under $1,000; but Griffith says $2,934 was outstanding as of June 30.

Hazelwood and Craft were running the family insurance business, New River Valley Insurance Associates, when their crimes occurred in late 2016 to early 2017. The former Washington Avenue business was closed after the crimes came to light. They were charged in early 2018.

Covington told Judge Finch that Hazelwood “feels bad for the position he put his clients in.” He pointed out Hazelwood has served 18 months of the active sentence.

“We’re asking for leniency,” Covington told Judge Finch. He noted Hazelwood and has a wife of 17 years and two children for which Hazelwood is the primary “breadwinner.”

Besides the embezzlement convictions, Hazelwood only has one other criminal conviction: narcotics possession in Montgomery County, Covington told the judge. He says Hazelwood was placed in a drug diversion program and has followed all requirements with regards to that case.

Griffith called for Judge Finch to require Hazelwood to serve the entire active sentence. He pointed out Hazelwood started embezzling in 2016 and wasn’t sentenced until February 2020, yet no restitution was paid in that time period. “He could’ve paid it before he was sentence. He didn’t,” the prosecutor argued.

Griffith said damages to Hazelwood’s and Craft’s clients go beyond the monetary loss. “They lost trust in local businesses and their claims were denied because they had no coverage,” he said.

“He didn’t go to prison because he owed restitution. He went to prison because he embezzled,” Griffith told Judge Finch.

However, Covington responded that restitution was a “large part” of the sentence his client received. He said Hazelwood has taken responsibility for the crimes, noting that paying $40,000 in restitution is nothing “to sneeze at.”

Judge Finch offered no comments on the request other than to deny it.

Hazelwood is incarcerated at Lunenburg Correctional Center. His release date is Aug. 24, 2022. Craft is incarcerated at Fluvanna Correctional Center. She is to be released Aug. 18, 2022.

