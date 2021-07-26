Grissom’s DUI bumped up to felony

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A misdemeanor impaired driving charge filed against a woman involved in two wrecks in downtown Pulaski in March has been increased to a felony.

Circuit Court records show Ashley Nicole Grissom, 26, of Pulaski, was indicted July 12 on a charge of maiming or permanently injuring another person as the result of driving under the influence of drugs. A misdemeanor impaired driving charge was, subsequently, dismissed at the prosecution’s request this past week.

The new charge is a Class 4 felony, which can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. An indictment is merely a charge; it is not a finding of guilt.

Grissom was convicted Wednesday of hit and run, driving without a license, failing to obey a traffic signal and failing to stop and yield the right of way as a result of the two wrecks. She received a total of 60 days in jail and $800 in fines.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2021.

Comments

comments