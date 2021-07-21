Funds will help repurpose PMS building

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County has received more than $250,000 in state remediation funds that will help repurpose the former Pulaski Middle School (PMS) building.

The county was among six localities approved to receive a total of $1.5 million in Site Remediation Grants from Virginia’s Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). The county will receive $260,600. Up to $500,000 was available for each site, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

According to Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers, the grant will be used to cover the cost of removing any contaminants or pollutants that might stand in the way of redevelopment. However, that will not take place until the county obtains ownership of the building, which is in the works and should be completed soon.

He explained that the former middle and high school building is still owned by Pulaski County Public Schools. Therefore, nothing will be done to it until the school board relinquishes ownership to Pulaski County and its Economic Development Authority (EDA).

