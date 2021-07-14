Fundraiser benefits PCMS students

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

United Way of Southwest Virginia has launched its annual Backpacks Unite fundraiser that provides at-risk students at Pulaski County Middle and other Southwest Virginia schools with nutritious weekend meals.

Founded in 2009, Backpacks Unite has expanded to serve over 1,000 students at more than 30 schools across the region. UWSV serves every county north, south and west of Pulaski County.

According to the agency, research and anecdotal evidence shows children who go to school hungry have trouble concentrating in the classroom, “miss out on valuable learning opportunities and gradually fall behind their well-fed counterparts.” Students who participate in backpack programs “can show marked improvement in school attendance, test scores, behavior and health,” research also shows.

Backpacks Unite is one of UWSV’s largest volunteer outreach programs, with more than 20 sponsors providing hundreds of thousands of meals each year.

To make a donation to the program, visit unitedwayswva.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/13289.

