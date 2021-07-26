Fine Arts Center earns national recognition

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley recently received a trophy in recognition of their Gold Key for Excellence Award from the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers.

Christopher Wisniewski, Executive Director of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, presented the award to the Center in acknowledgment for their work over the past year as an affiliate in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7–12. The Fine Arts Center coordinates the Scholastic Art Awards for students in Southwest Virginia that encompasses a region comprising schools and arts education programs in 23 counties in the Commonwealth.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2021.

Comments

comments