Ethel Eloise Trent Hanson, 93, of Morehead City, N.C. and formerly of Pulaski, VA, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Ralph Henry Hanson.

Born in Appomattox County, VA, on September 27, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Henry Trent and Bessie Walker Gilbert Trent. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Pulaski for over 60 years and retired from Parks-Belk.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth R. and Debbie Hanson of Beaufort, N.C.; two grandchildren, Kristi Dillon and Brad Hanson (Colleen); four great-grandchildren, Parker, Hudson, Savannah, and Sawyer; and a brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Ruth Trent of Appomattox.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Alvin Trent and Robert Edward Trent and two sisters, Mary Virginia Trent Ferguson and Irene Walker Trent Martin.

A funeral service officiated by Rev. Robert E. Lee will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home. A private burial will be held in Liberty Cemetery, Appomattox, VA.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

