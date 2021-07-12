Elma June White

June 4, 1934 – July 7, 2021

Elma June White, 87, formerly of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her home in Sherrills Ford, N. C. surrounded by her family.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Sheppard and her step-father, Frank Sheppard; and husband, William “Bill” E. Williams.

Survivors include her husband, Robert E. White; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Joe Linkous, Debbie and Dewey Lytton, and Renee and Bryon Kimbrough; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Pam Williams; grandchildren, Tony Barbettini, T.J. Nance, Matt Lytton, Zach White, Devin Kimbrough, Abbie Williams, and Meredith Williams; 5 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Otis and Carol Davidson; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11a.m. with Pastor Kelly Howlett officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The White/Williams families are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2021.

