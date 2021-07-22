Edna Lee Love Linkous

Edna Lee Love Linkous, age 88 of Christiansburg and formerly Draper passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her home. Born April 13, 1933 in Wallace, Virginia she was the daughter of the late George & Fannie Mae Stacy Love. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Chester Edward Linkous, sisters, Virginia Sorah, Leona Riewee and brothers, William Love, Mack Love and Charles Love.

Edna was a godly wife, mother and granny to all. She was a hard worker and taught her children to be the same. She strived to live out her life as a faithful prayer warrior, the lover of all in showing hospitality and love to all that sat at her table. She lived out her faith with the hope of things to come. To trust and delight in the Lord as when we trust in him our hearts are transformed. Through that God gives us the desires of our hearts.

She is survived by her children Carolyn (Chuck) Howell, Christiansburg, VA; Jean (Danny) Keith, Christiansburg, VA; George (Shelia) Linkous, Huntington, WV; grandchildren Paige (Zachary) Roope, Mike (Heather) Edmonds, Toni (Stephen) Steffey, Joshua (Stephanie) Keith, Adrienne (Hayley) Conrad, Erin (Kevin) Viars and Scott Howell Turner, 12 Precious great grandchildren, sisters Ethel Blevins, TN; Mildred Keller, Christiansburg; brothers John Love, TN; Dan Love, Pulaski; special nieces Judy (Al) Stoots and Jill Love.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home, Chapel-Pulaski with grandsons, Joshua Keith & Michael Edmonds officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends between 5-7 p.m. Monday evening July 26, 2021 at the Funeral Home. To sign Edna’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on July 22, 2021.

Comments

comments