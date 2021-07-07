Dublin residents injured in crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

GILES COUNTY — Two Dublin residents were seriously injured and a Christiansburg man was killed as the result of a single-vehicle wreck in Giles County Thursday.

Virginia State Police announced Tuesday that David J. Mitchell, 59, of Christiansburg died when the 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck he was driving northbound ran off the left side of Big Stoney Creek Road and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to spokeswoman Shelby Crouch.

The front seat passenger, Akeem L. Metz, 37, of Dublin, was wearing a seatbelt, but backseat passenger, Milton R. Boysaw, 52, of Dublin was not, Crouch said. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The 1:29 p.m. wreck occurred just north of Norcross Road. The investigation is continuing.

