Dublin man indicted for child porn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man was indicted Monday on seven counts of possession of child porn.

Zachary Scott Kidd, 20, was arrested Thursday and was still being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail Friday afternoon, according to jail records. He is charged with one count of first offense possession of child porn and six subsequent offenses.

The first offense carries a sentence of one to five years in prison, while each subsequent offense carries the possibility of one to 10 years in prison.

The charges are the results of direct indictments obtained from the Monday, July 12, grand jury. Other indictments returned Monday are sealed for two weeks or until the defendant’s arrest.

An indictment is merely a charge. It is not a finding of guilt.

Kidd is scheduled to appear in circuit court Aug. 4 to advise the court regarding legal representation.

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2021.

