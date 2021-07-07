DMV outlines new legislation

RICHMOND — According to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), several new laws that took effect July 1 may be of interest to the public, including current and past members of the military. The laws, which took effect July 1, are:

•Expansion of voluntary disability indicator on vehicle registrations – Allows vehicle owners to note on their vehicle registration if the vehicle is regularly occupied by a person with a communication impairment, such as autism. This indication alerts law enforcement officers there may be someone with communications impairment in the vehicle before approaching a stopped vehicle.

•Removal of issuance fees for active members and retirees of Virginia National Guard – Two separate bills remove the fee charged for issuance of a special license plate for retired and active members of Virginia National Guard. One bill removes the issuance fee for the retired National Guard license plate of retired members of the Guard. The other bill removes the issuance fee for one set of National Guard plates for those currently serving in the Virginia National Guard.

•Special license plates for recipients of military decorations – Allows persons who are recipients of certain military medals in honor of their service beyond the normal call of duty to obtain special license plates corresponding to their medal upon showing proof they are the recipient of such a medal. In addition, the bill establishes a uniform fee structure for the cost of the special license plates based on the order of precedence of the military decoration. Surviving spouses, who have not remarried, can also obtain these plates upon proof their spouse was a recipient of one of the medals.

•Ducks Unlimited license plate becomes revenue sharing – Changes the current Ducks Unlimited license plate to a revenue-sharing special license plate. Currently, holders of this license plate pay a $10 annual fee. The new law increases the annual fee to $25, with $15 of the fee going to Ducks Unlimited Inc. to support wetlands and waterfowl habitat programs in Virginia.

Written by: Editor on July 7, 2021.

