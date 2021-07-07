Debra Dobson Tonkin

Debra Dobson Tonkin, age 65 of Gaithersburg, MD, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg. She was born on February 12, 1956 in Pulaski, and is the daughter of Sue Fulton Dobson, and the late Kenneth Jennings Dobson. She was an elementary school teacher at Max Meadows Elementary School and worked as an elementary school teacher in Montgomery County, MD.

Surviving, in addition to her mother Sue Fulton Dobson, is her son: Stephen Tonkin and his wife Stephanie and two Grandsons, Kurt and Louis Tonkin of Denver, CO, her daughter Lexington Tonkin of Gaithersburg, MD, daughter Sarah Tonkin of Houston, TX, sister Cindy Renner and her husband Bill Renner of Chapel Hill, NC, niece Summer Disher and her husband Adam of Chapel Hill, NC, and grand niece, Kenly Jade Disher of Chapel Hill, NC, and nephew Bryn Renner of Miami, FL.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Dublin United Methodist Church with the Rev. Don Shelor officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

A special thank you is extended to two close family friends, Becky Buckland and Beth Ratcliffe for their help and friendships. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to Dublin United Methodist Church.

Written by: Editor on July 7, 2021.

