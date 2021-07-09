Crist, Trembley to manage Appy League All-Star teams

The Appalachian League announced Friday that Pulaski’s Clark Crist and Bristol’s Dave Trembley will manage the East and West teams for the Appalachian League All-Star Game, respectively. The inaugural All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday, July 27, at Calfee Park in Pulaski.

The managers will be joined by their respective coaching staffs. Ted Power will serve as the East Team’s pitching coach, while Roger Hill will be the team’s hitting coach. The West Team pitchers will be coached by Larry McCall, while Barbaro Garbey will serve as the hitting coach.

“We are excited to announce the coaching staffs for this year’s Appalachian League All-Star Game,” said Appalachian League President Dan Moushon. “Both teams will have established and great baseball minds in their respective dugouts. Clark and Dave have immense experience at every level of the sport, and we’re thrilled to have them and their staffs at the inaugural event.”

Crist brings over 40 years of baseball experience to the helm of the East Team. Prior to taking over as Pulaski’s manager in 2021, he most recently served as a National Junior College Cross Checker for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that role, he oversaw all junior college prospects country-wide.

Crist has also served as a scout for six MLB teams, beginning with the Houston Astros in 1985 and ending with a nine-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds from 2006-15. Crist played collegiately at Arizona before being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 1980 MLB Draft. He spent four seasons in Seattle’s organization, serving as a player-coach in his final season.

Trembley, who has three years of experience as a major-league manager, has been a manager, coach, and scout in both professional and amateur baseball. Before joining Bristol as manager in 2021, Trembley was the Director of Player Development for the Atlanta Braves in 2014-15. He has also been Atlanta’s field coordinator, and in 2013, he served as the third base coach for the Houston Astros before being named bench coach in 2014. Trembley’s first managing gig came in 1986 when he was named manager for the Class-A Kinston Eagles. He served as a minor-league manager in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization before stints with the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. In 2007, Trembley was named manager of the Baltimore Orioles, a role he held through the 2010 season.

The rosters for the Appalachian League All-Star Game will be announced on Friday, July 16.

