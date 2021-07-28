COVID cases causing concern again

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Commonwealth has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, causing concern among health officials across the New River Valley and nation.

New River Valley Health District Director Noelle Bissell commented yesterday that a portion of the uptick can likely be attributed to the Delta variant of the virus, which is more transmissible. That Delta variant is being reported across the country at this time.

Vaccination continues to be the biggest push. Vaccinations can be obtained at a variety of locations throughout Pulaski County and the New River Valley, including a vaccination station at the New River Valley Fair this week.

A pushback against making vaccinations a requirement for students and workers in certain jobs has been reported. California and New York City recently announced that all government workers would be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Virginia Tech and Radford University recently announced requirements for incoming students to be vaccinated as well.

While no official announcement has been made yet concerning Pulaski County, some schools and work places are returning to mandatory mask mandates. Currently, due to Virginia law, students riding school buses must wear a mask while on those buses. Some areas are going against the grain and testing the legal waters. Franklin County announced last week that it would be up to the parents if students wore a mask.

As of Tuesday morning, per the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia has reported 691,018 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 31,208 have required hospitalization and 11,515 have died.

In Pulaski County there have now been 2,784 total cases with 130 requiring hospitalization and 69 deaths. The uptick in the Southwest portion of Virginia began back on June 13. On that day there were 27 new cases reported. On June 21 there were 45 new cases reported. A steady rise in new cases continued until July 19, when 124 new cases were reported.

While those who have already contracted and recovered from COVID-19 do have some natural immunities, and individuals who get the vaccine can still contract the virus, individuals who have received the vaccine report less symptoms when they catch it in most cases and have a less likely chance of suffering from fatal complications than those who have not been vaccinated.

In most cases, the best way to decide if the vaccine is right for you is to consult with your private physician, who has your medical history, and allow them to explain and discuss your options.

To find out more about COVID-19, the numbers surrounding the virus, vaccination information and where you can get vaccinated, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.

Written by: Editor on July 28, 2021.

Comments

comments