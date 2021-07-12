Councilmen weigh in on ‘Klan’ comment

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two members of Pulaski Town Council say they were offended when Dr. Kevin Siers equated citizen comments at recent school board hearings to a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) rally. A third member, however, says focusing on Seirs’ method of delivery is “missing the point.”

Council has no control over Siers, superintendent of Pulaski County schools. Nevertheless, Councilman Jamie Radcliffe raised the issue of the comment during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

“There was a comment made by the school superintendent a couple of weeks ago that everybody here should have taken offense to,” Radcliffe said. He said he wanted to raise the matter to show his support for a letter Pulaski County Board of Supervisors sent to the school board in response to the comment, made in an email to a school board member.

Regardless of how the comment became public, Radcliffe assured everyone he has never been to a KKK rally. “I don’t know that anybody has. That’s [Siers’] statement — ‘I felt like I was going to a Klan meeting.’ He said that. I’m sorry he feels like that. Pack your luggage and get on out of here. You won’t be missed,” said Radcliffe.

Radcliffe contends Siers also “personally called out” Sheriff Mike Worrell in the email.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with four great sheriffs, three commonwealth’s attorneys, multiple board of supervisors — my favorite … Mr. Joe Sheffey. … All of these people are community workers; they grew this county in every way, shape or form.

“I’ve had the great opportunity to work with multiple council people. Each and every one of us is under attack, whether you want to admit it or not,” he said. “I took offense. I’ve worked with Mr. [Lane] Penn for many years. … I could ask him a question if I stumbled on something and I could always get an answer from Mr. Penn.

“I want to support my board of supervisors and a letter that was sent to the school board. I want my Massie school board [representative], Ms. [Beckie] Cox to step up to the plate. That’s what I elected you for, that’s why I voted for you, pull that microphone down and you take care of that problem,” Radcliffe said. “Ms. Cox, I’m calling you out to fix the problem before it gets any worse.

“I wanted to step out because I love my town, I love my citizens and this is the greatest community you could ever want to live in. We have so much going for us,” Radcliffe said. He equated the email controversy to a log being thrown in the road. “We’ll move it. We’ll get over it. It ain’t no big deal,” he added.

Radcliffe said he didn’t care whether anyone else on council wanted to back his comments.

“You have your opinion, that’s my opinion. Anybody who knows me knows I’m going to tell it. I ain’t worried about it. Come after me whole hog, I’d love it. But I will be going to school board meetings from this day forward; until next election.”

Councilman Greg East questioned whether Radcliffe was looking for a motion of support from council for the supervisors’ letter.

“I haven’t read the letter personally. I have had it sent to me, but I haven’t really read the letter. I’ll be glad to get it. If you want to support it that’s fine,” Radcliffe responded. “I am supporting my board of supervisors. I am supporting my great sheriff and my great sheriff’s department that he personally called out, but he couldn’t be more wrong.”

“What exactly was it that was wrong that insulted the sheriff’s department?” asked Councilman Michael Reis.

“He called out the sheriff in his comment,” Radcliffe said.

Reis questioned where Siers called out Worrell, saying, “I’ve looked at the comments and I don’t see anywhere he mentions Mike Worrell.”

Radcliffe responded, “No, he didn’t say Mike Worrell, he said the sheriff’s department.”

“But you said [Siers] personally called [Worrell] out,” said Reis. He said referring to the sheriff’s department is different from referring to Worrell by name.

“If you talk about the sheriff’s department, you talk about him. He’s the leader …,” said Radcliffe.

“But you can criticize the FBI without criticizing …,” Reis said before Radcliffe interjected, “That’s your opinion. I read the email. I read it. We can debate …”

Reis cut in, “I’m just curious because here’s the thing I see. I see there was a report issued five years ago that said that black students in this county are four times more likely to be suspended; that students from poor socioeconomic and minority backgrounds are under performing on state standards for reading and other state tests.

“You might disagree with Dr. Siers’ methods, but I don’t see anything in any of the criticisms of Dr. Siers besides the fact he wrote some emails that people didn’t like — actually addressing these underlying issues.”

Reis said he believes people “by and large” support people being treated with dignity and under performing students receiving more attention, but I don’t see in any of the criticisms of Dr. Siers any acknowledgement of those underlying issues. There are criticisms for certain emails that I think he has apologized for, but I think at the end of the day we need to be addressing these issues because the quality of education our students are receiving affects their success in life and that affects the success of this town and county.

“If we’re just arguing over whether somebody said something that was offensive, then we’re missing the point,” Reis added.

He said the point is there are problems in the school system and the outcome isn’t whether the school system gets a new superintendent, but rather whether the state, “our regulator,” comes in and runs the schools.

“I don’t think that’s something anyone wants happening, whatever their opinion. We want to be able to run our own schools, but we have to measure up to certain minimum standards,” Reis said. He noted he knows from experience because the state stepped in to run schools in his hometown.

Since the matter was brought up, East said he would like to provide his opinion. He said he is curious why Siers’ made such a comment because he has watched hours of school board meetings and he’s never seen anything resembling a Klan rally, although he has never been to one.

“I saw our local community coming out in opposition to something they feel very passionately about. At no time did I see it as being racist, anti-anything or anti-anyone. It was very pro-education and very pro-children,” said East. “When you put parents in a position where they’re going to have to guard what their children are taught in a school environment and they have to protect their children from things they find offensive, then people are going to be passionate.

“That’s what this country is about — being passionate. More people need to be passionate about these issues,” East added.

“Quite frankly, I find CRT (Critical Race Theory) completely offensive.”

Reis questioned what is offensive.

“It’s divisive. I’m not going to argue. I’m going to make this statement,” East replied. “Everybody is very aware of what color they are. I think that’s very unfortunate. Children aren’t racist by nature, so teaching children to be aware of skin color and you’re either oppressed or an oppressor is a destructive philosophy. It’s a destructive teaching.

“It basically undermines everything this country is founded on. Our founding documents are called into question in CRT and that, to me, is disgusting.

“I realize this isn’t our issue as a board, but as the father of a child in Pulaski County School System it is an issue to me. It’s offensive. The fact anyone would try and condone a statement relating passionate parents to a Klan rally I find that offensive and I find it disgusting,” East concluded.

With no other discussion offered, council moved on to additional matters.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2021.

