Council supports MiLB Relief Act

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

With the exception of having one member absent, Pulaski Town Council has unanimously voted to support the proposed Minor League Baseball (MiLB) Relief Act.

The proposed federal legislation would provide relief for Minor League Baseball teams that experienced financial losses due to the cancellation of the 2020 season. If passed, Pulaski River Turtles would be among clubs eligible to apply for relief.

According to an overview of the MiLB Relief Act, provided to members of town council, the 2020 season had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the MiLB clubs “had fully invested in the 2020 season, employing staff and incurring overhead in anticipation of a season and revenue that never materialized.”

Companion bills have been introduced in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Nelly Decker with Sen. Mark Warner’s office said Tuesday the Senate bill was in the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, awaiting action. The House bill was in the Small Business Ways and Means Committee, also awaiting action.

“We all, I think, understand the importance of the activities that occur at Calfee Park and have provided this resolution in support [of the relief act] to be sent to our Congressional delegation urging them to support this legislation as soon as possible,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham told council members during their recent meeting.

Councilman Greg East questioned whether funds from the proposed act would be available to other businesses, as well.

“Am I reading it correctly that the money appears to extend beyond the ballpark to restaurants, gas stations …? So, it seems to reach outside the ballpark,” East asked, referring to the bill overview.

Burcham said she hasn’t seen details of the legislation, but documentation of losses will be required along with applications for relief. U.S. Small Business Administration will administer the funding, she noted.

East was referring to a statement in the overview that outlines MiLB’s contributions to local communities: “MiLB is essential for local businesses, as many nearby businesses are built around ballpark traffic, and MiLB clubs are key customers of local suppliers and vendors. This is especially true for local hotels, gas stations, restaurants, and bars, all of which thrive during baseball season.”

Decker said MiLB Relief Act funds would only be available to the baseball clubs, not restaurants, gas stations or other businesses located within a MiLB community. She explained that those businesses typically benefit from the clubs and traffic generated by games.

Councilman Michael Reis explained that the legislation would be similar to relief funding legislation provided for theatres and other entertainment venues. “For some reason, Minor League Baseball was left out” of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, he said.

According to the bill overview, the average MiLB club lost more than 90% of its revenue as a result of the season cancellation. The document adds that the PPP program that assisted many businesses “was not designed to save an industry like our with massive revenue loss for nearly two years.”

The overview goes on to say that play has resumed for the 2021 season, but clubs “will continue to lose money throughout the season and remain at severe financial risk.”

Burcham said the local club did not apply for PPP funding from the town when it was available.

Although the River Turtles are not part of MiLB now, the final season of the MiLB Pulaski Yankees Appalachian League affiliation was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

