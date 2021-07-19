Child Tax Credit money begins hitting banks

By DAVID GRAVELY

More than 35 million American families saw an increase in their bank accounts this week as payments from the Child Tax Credit began arriving.

The payments, part of the $1.9 trillion Coronavirus relief package that passed in March, will send $300 per month to the accounts of parents with children up to five years old. Families with children six to 17 years old will receive $250 per child. These payments are set to continue until the end of 2021, but President Joe Biden is pushing to extend the payments through 2025 or beyond.

Known as a part of The American Rescue Plan, the plan pays out $3,600 per year for children five and under ($300 per month) and $3,000 per year for those six to 17 years of age ($250 per month).

Not everyone will receive the Child Tax Credit payments. Americans with higher annual incomes will see an reduced payment or not payment at all, based on their reported income. The enhanced tax break begins to phases out individual tax payers with incomes of over $75,000 per year. Those filing as head-of-household must make less than $112,500. Those filing joint returns must make less than $150,000.

The IRS will use the 2020 tax returns to determine eligibility, but if no return was filed in 2020 they will look to the 2019 returns.

Families who earn more than the maximum amount may not qualify for the enhanced credit, but can still claim the previous credit of up to $2,000 per child. Single or Head-of-household filers who make $200,000 or more and married couples filing jointly making $400,000 or more will not be eligible for the full payments or would only be eligible for a reduced payment, based on their income.

Payments will continue to be direct deposited into the accounts of parents from July to December. Most will see these payments hit their accounts on or around the 15th of each month.

Parents who do not wish to receive the monthly payments have the option of opting out, which will result in a lump sum payment when they file their taxes the next year. Visit the IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal for more information.

That portal also allows taxpayers to update their income, marital status and number of children who qualify for the credit. Tax payers may also elect to receive their payments as a paper check instead of by direct deposit.

Families should also be aware that receiving the Child Tax Credit payments will not impact their eligibility for programs such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Supplementary Security Income (SSI).

For more information, visit www.childtaxcredit.gov.

