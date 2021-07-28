Carroll seeking shooting suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

IVANHOE — A woman is in custody and a Fries man is being sought in connection with a shooting in Carroll County Saturday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was still looking for 49-year-old Danny Shane Williams in the shooting and wounding of Damon Keith Taylor of Ivanhoe.

According to a sheriff’s department press release, Taylor was shot during an altercation in the Ivanhoe area. He was transported from the scene for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not released. Police did not say what led to the altercation.

Deputies arrested the second suspect, Bobbi Lashell Lineberry, 32, of Fries with assistance from officers from Wythe and Grayson sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police. Lineberry’s first name is listed in jail records as “Bobi.”

