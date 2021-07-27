Barry St. Clair Moore, Sr.

Barry St. Clair Moore, Sr., 77 of Shiloh, went to be with his Lord on July 25, 2021 with family by his side.

He is survived by his son, Barry St. Clair Moore, Jr. (Michelle Quesenberry) and grandson Peyton St. Clair Moore of Shiloh, and granddaughter Madeline daughter Alice Moore Cappellino (Dr. Mark Hundley) and grandsons Connor N. and Christian R. Cappellino of Rockville, and his companion Beatrice Diane Draper of Pulaski. Barry was the son of the late Garnett St. Clair and Virginia Kersey Moore of Pulaski. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Annette Moore, his grandson Hayden Moore, his children’s mother Burley Jean (B.J.) Semones Moore and nephew John Semones.

After graduating from Pulaski High School in 1962, Barry attended Oak Ridge Military Academy in NC. Following the two years he spent there, he attended Virginia Tech where he studied criminal justice. Barry was a Magistrate appointed by the Supreme Court of Virginia. Throughout his entire life, he was an avid outdoorsman. Some of his favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, shooting, gardening, and farming.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski on Wednesday July 28, 2021 from 5:00– 8:00pm and a Celebration of Life service at Shiloh Christian Church on Thursday July 29, 2021 at 11:00am with graveside following at the Shiloh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Methodist Church of Pulaski (Annette Moore Memorial Fund) at 135 4th Street NW Pulaski, VA 24301 (www.FUMCpulaski.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memory of Hayden to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org)

