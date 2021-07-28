Bank robber’s probation extended

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Christiansburg woman convicted of robbing a Fairlawn bank in 2009 had her probation extended a year Monday.

Stephanie Durelle Bermudez’s 10 years of probation was set to expire, but Circuit Court Bradley Finch granted a probation officer’s request to extend the expiration date due to the fact Bermudez still owes restitution and court costs.

In October 2009, Bermudez pleaded guilty to robbing Bank of America on Pepper’s Ferry Boulevard in Fairlawn on the afternoon of April 9, 2009. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 17 years suspended, placed on 10 years of probation, and ordered to pay $4,353 restitution.

As of Monday, Bermudez still owed $3,141 restitution and her court costs of $1,310 had grown to $1,599.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 28, 2021.

Comments

comments