Altair Investments to open former Xaloy facility

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Altair Investments, a Chicago-based private Equity firm that recently purchased Xaloy Superior Holdings, Inc., will reopen the Xaloy facility off Route 99 in Pulaski, an Altair spokeswoman says. Gov. Ralph Northam is making the announcement today. Additional information as it becomes available.

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2021.

