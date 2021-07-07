AEP grant funds courses for students of color

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — American Electric Power Foundation awarded a $250,000 grant to Bluefield State College Foundation that will be used to support a STEM initiative for students of color.

The grant is part of AEP Foundation’s Delivering on the Dream: Social and Racial Justice Grants program, which is a five-year, $5 million commitment to fund organizations with programs dedicated to advancing social and racial justice in communities American Electric Power serves.

The gift is part of $1 million in grants given to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Other schools include the foundation for Southern University at Shreveport in Louisiana, Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas, and Wiley College in Marshall, Texas.

BSC Foundation’s STEM initiative offers a multi-step approach to support minority Bluefield State students studying in STEM fields to ensure their success throughout their college career and into post-graduation employment.

Delivering on the Dream is a new initiative created by AEP Foundation to direct funds to programs addressing systematic racism and injustice.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be critical components of our company culture, but the past year has proven we still have work to do, both at AEP and in our communities,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “The Delivering on the Dream grant program puts our words into action. Appalachian Power and the AEP Foundation are proud to partner with these organizations dedicated to empowering equity for our customers, neighbors and employees of color.

“This grant … will enable Bluefield State to expand their STEM programming, creating more opportunities for minority students to excel in school and beyond,” Beam added.

BSC President Robin Capehart, said, the college “is profoundly grateful for the very timely and substantial support of the American Electric Power Foundation,” which will “enable our college to enhance educational opportunities for minority students through STEM education. … The American Electric Power Delivering on the Dream grant will dramatically elevate the career trajectory of many promising minority students at Bluefield State College.”

Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation also is receiving a Delivering on the Dream grant from AEP Foundation.

