Adaire Theatre campers set to perform

By Neesey Payne

Summer is off to a sweet start for Adaire Theatre. The non-profit is holding in-person camp after having to migrate online last year.

“We had a great turnout, and the kids have been working very hard,” said Kendall Payne, founder of Adaire Theatre.

This year’s camp is two weeks long. It mirrors how many professional shows are put together. Many times, professional actors only have a couple of weeks to rehearse a show before it’s put on for the public, so the campers are getting a little taste of what the professional acting scene is like.

The kids will be performing “Disney’s Moana Jr.” It’s a musical based on the 2016 movie about an island girl who is on a quest to save her people, and while doing so, discovers her identity in the process.

“It’s fun when we can put together shows that many of the kids have already seen before. It gives them a connection to the story. Plus, it gets them more excited about performing,” Payne said.

“Moana Jr.” will be performed Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m., at the Pulaski Elks Lodge, located at 8 West Main Street. The performance is open to the public.

“How cool is it? Our campers put in a lot of work over two weeks, and then they get to cap it off with a performance, not only for their family, but the community is invited to come see it! This gets them excited. We hope families and their friends will come out. We want these kids to be able to perform in front of a full audience,” Payne said.

Getting tickets for the performance will different from years past. Ticket sales will be strictly online to ensure seating stays within guidelines. To purchase tickets, go to adairetheatre.org. They are $5.

Adaire Theatre will also announce its 2021 season lineup at the Summer in the Park Festival on Tuesday, July 20, at Jackson Park. The festival is a free event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The “Moana Jr.” cast will be performing along with past Adaire Theatre performers. This event is co-sponsored by the Pulaski Elks drug awareness program.

Come get to know other local organizations, play games and enjoy some light refreshments.

“It going to be a fun time! Our season lineup is full of some great shows. We’re excited to finally let the secret out,” Payne said.

