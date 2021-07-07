Action planned for moving town election

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Next time Dublin and Pulaski town residents go to the polls to select their town government leaders, they’ll do it in November instead of May.

Legislation the 2021 Virginia General Assembly passed requires all municipalities holding their elections in May to move them to November with all other general elections. The change is effective for all elections held after Jan. 1, 2022. Terms for those elected in November begin Jan. 1 of the next year.

Tuesday night, Pulaski Town Council was expected to vote to change the town ordinance to move its elections to November.

Under the ordinance change and state law, no mayor or council member terms of office will be shortened as a result of the new election date. As such, any mayors and council members across Virginia whose terms were set to expire June 30 are to continue to serve until they are re-elected or a successor is elected in November.

