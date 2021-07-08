8th Annual Giving Day exceeds expectations

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley recently held their annual Giving Day, with the goal of raising much needed funds for area nonprofits across the New River Valley. The June 23 event turned out to be a very positive experience, raising over $519,000 that will benefit over 90 groups.

The original goal for the event was to raise $430,000. Over 2,250 unique donors contributed to the cause. Over the eight year history of the event, over $2.1 million has been raised, directly assisting local nonprofits who offer valuable services in the area.

Grants were awarded in several categories thanks to funds raised at the event.

