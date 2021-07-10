10 years imposed in bribery case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man who tried to bribe a police officer to overlook his cocaine and let him go will serve a portion of a 10-year prison sentence.

Before being sentenced, Brandon Layton Carter apologized to Judge Bradley Finch for his actions and saying, “I know better.”

Carter pleaded guilty under an agreement that convicted him of possession of cocaine and attempted bribery and dismissed three counts of cocaine distribution and one count of marijuana possession. The dismissals allow for the charges to be reinstated at a later date, should the prosecution sees fit.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said Dublin Police Officer Nathanael Spicer found Carter unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle in an apartment parking lot April 5, 2020. He said Carter had a white substance on his nose and a bag of white powder in his hand.

The powder tested positive for cocaine on site and in a forensic laboratory, Griffith noted.

