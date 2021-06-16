Youth dies in first of two fatal crashes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

SMYTH COUNTY — A 13-year-old North Carolina boy died Thursday in one of two fatal crashes in Smyth County over the past week.

According to Virginia State Police, the Ennice, N.C. boy was a passenger in a 1999 Lexus 400 sedan being driven by Ricky Bryant, 61. Bryant, also from Ennice, was airlifted to Bristol Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A second passenger, a 14-year-old male, was treated at Abingdon Regional Hospital.

State police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said the Lexus was northbound on Route 16 when it ran off the right side of the road. At that point, Bryant overcorrected trying to return to the pavement, causing the vehicle to cross the centerline and hit a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Crouch said the impact caused the Lexus to separate, with the rear coming to rest in a creek and the front remaining in the southbound lane. The 13-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe, Randy Reedy, 54, of Troutville, received non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Smyth County Hospital for treatment.

Crouch said Bryant was charged with reckless driving. The 2:43 p.m. wreck occurred south of Route 676.

An Ohio man was killed in a separate wreck in Smyth County Monday at 5:09 p.m.

Crouch said Gary W. Barnett, 74, of Leesburg, Ohio, died at the scene when his northbound 2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle ran off the left side of Route 16, striking a guardrail.

Barnett was wearing a helmet. The wreck took place just north of Marion.

Investigations into both wrecks are continuing.

