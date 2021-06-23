Woman admits being drunk at fatal crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WISE COUNTY — A woman who told police she was “a little drunk” at a fatal crash in September pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and impaired driving.

According to Chuck Slemp, Laya Maude Belcher, 60, of Wise, faces up to 21 years in prison when she is sentenced in Oct. 8. Slemp is commonwealth’s attorney for city of Norton and Wise County.

Belcher told police at the scene of the wreck she was “a little drunk, not a lot drunk, just a little.” In fact, an analysis of the woman’s blood determine the alcohol content to be .256%, or more than three times the legal limit, Slemp said.

Had the case gone to trial, Slemp says evidence would have shown Belcher was driving a Ford Explorer north in the southbound lane of U.S. 23 when it collided head-on with a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe SUV around 8:13 p.m. The driver of the Hyundai died.

In addition to admitting being drunk, Belcher also told police at the scene that she had consumed four or five shots of alcohol within an hour of the wreck, Slemp said. An open container of vodka was found in the front passenger compartment of her vehicle.

Although she refused to take field sobriety tests, blood taken from Belcher following the wreck was analyzed to determine its alcohol content.

Belcher entered a bare plea, so no sentence was recommended to the court. The judge will determine what punishment she receives.

Belcher is being held at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

