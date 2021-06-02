VT linebacker charged with murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BLACKSBURG — Almost six months after joining the team, a Virginia Tech football player was arrested Wednesday for the second-degree murder of an “acquaintance.”

Isimemen Etute, 18, was not identified in a police press release as a member of the VT football team, but Virginia Tech confirmed him to be the linebacker who went by the name Isi Etute. A freshman human development major, Etute was placed on immediate interim suspension from the university and immediately suspended from the football team.

Blacksburg Police Department called the case a “complex, ongoing investigation.” The victim was identified as 40-year-old Jerry Smith of Blacksburg.

“This investigation has revealed that Mr. Smith and Mr. Etute were acquaintances. Witnesses have been identified and interviewed, and are cooperating with investigators. There is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” the second release states.

Isi Etute’s profile on the team roster website was available shortly after Blacksburg Police Department issued the press release announcing his arrest. Within an hour, the page was no longer available.

According to Blacksburg police, Etute initially was identified as a person of interest in Smith’s death. The victim’s body was found around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 119 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. Authorities responded to the area to conduct a welfare check.

The investigation prompted police to rule the death a homicide and to charge Etute, 18, of Virginia Beach, with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County General District Court Thursday for arraignment.

According to a post on the Virginia Tech Athletics website, Etute and 24 other student athletes arrived on campus in mid-December.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 205-pound linebacker was recruited from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach. There, he was a first-team All-Beach district linebacker and tight end in 2020 and also played the positions of wide receiver and safety his freshman year. In 2019, he had team high 74 tackles, in addition to four interceptions and two touchdowns on defense.

247 Sports ranked Etute as Virginia’s No. 36 prospect and as the No. 45 inside linebacker in the nation.

“Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all. Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another. You don’t need to be close to this to be affected by this. If you need assistance or support, you are encouraged to reach out for help,” the university said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Blacksburg police urged anyone with information on the case to contact them at ciu@blacksburg.gov, calling 443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 961-1819.

