RICHMOND — Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (Virginia Space), United States Space Force (USSF), and Northrop Grumman are celebrating the successful launch of a Minotaur I rocket carrying a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

The mission, named NROL-111, launched at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) Pad 0B located at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Virginia Space’s new Payload Processing Facility (PPF) was used for space vehicle processing and payload integration. The facility, which opened in July 2019, can accommodate national security and classified missions like the one launched today, opening the door to a variety of customers and payloads. The PPF offers segregated cargo bays to provide both government and commercial businesses the ability to process multiple payloads in a single facility from arrival at Wallops Island to encapsulation.

“The Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport continues to attract diverse customers and support a wide range of missions, ensuring that Virginia remains a key gateway to space for decades to come,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Today’s successful launch is another strong indication that Virginia Space is poised to capitalize on the recent exponential growth of the aerospace industry and contribute tremendous scientific and economic benefits to our Commonwealth and country.”

The launch marks the third small launch USSF mission and the NRO’s second dedicated launch from Wallops over the last year. It was dedicated to the memory of Cap. Kevin “Jack” Steuterman, who devoted eight years of unbounded leadership and service to the United States Air Force and is remembered for his many contributions to the Space Force’s Launch Enterprise and the Air Force’s conventional munitions enterprise.

An integral component of the intelligence community, the NRO is an agency of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) responsible for developing, acquiring, launching, and operating intelligence satellites to satisfy national security needs.

NROL-111 will strengthen NRO’s ability to provide a wide-range of timely intelligence information to national decision-makers, warfighters, and intelligence analysts to protect the nation’s vital interests and support humanitarian efforts worldwide.

