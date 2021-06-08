Widgetized Section

Vaccinations required for fall VT students

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands says vaccinations will be required for all students attending Virginia Tech in the fall, with exemptions for medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs. Vaccines are strongly urged for faculty and staff.

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2021.

