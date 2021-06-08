Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Virginia Tech President Tim Sands says vaccinations will be required for all students attending Virginia Tech in the fall, with exemptions for medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs. Vaccines are strongly urged for faculty and staff.
