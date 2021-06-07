Union workers turn down agreement with Volvo: UAW Local 2069 go back on strike at 12 p.m. Monday

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Members of UAW Local 2069 voted down a tentative agreement made with Volvo Trucks on Sunday June 6, 2021. Union workers were then instructed to go on strike as of 12 p.m. Monday and to “exit their facilities in an orderly amnner after performing any tasks necessary to prevent damage to the company’s equipment or product.”

According to Ray Curry, Secretary-Treasurer and Director UAW Heavy Truck Department, “Over the last five months, we have met with Company representatives in an effort to address issues raised by our members … Many topics remain at issue, including wage increases, job security, wage progression, skilled trades, shift premium, holiday schedules, work schedules, health and safety, seniority, pension, 401(K) healthcare and prescription drug coverage and overtime.”

Volvo Trucks North America issued a statement regarding the union’s decision to strike.

“It is difficult to understand this action,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “UAW International, Regional, and Local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers, and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region. We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.”

“The Union remains committed to exploring all options for reaching an agreement,” Curry expressed in his statement. “As you know, We are confident that further discussion of these and other issues will result in progress toward the goal of a contract that works for both the company and its employees.”

The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States. The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members.

The Volvo Trucks press release went on to say, “The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the current union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.”

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2021.

Comments

comments