Union, Volvo to resume negotiations

Union officials with UAW Local 2069 have announced on their Facebook page that negotiations between the Union and Volvo Trucks North America are set to resume Tuesday, June 15.

According to the UAW Local 2069 page, “The company international and local are going back into negotiations, per Matt Blondino.”

Members of the Union have been on strike since last week after a second tentative agreement was overwhelmingly rejected by the membership. This is the second strike this year. Workers who were on strike returned to their stations after an initial tentative agreement was reached, but that was also voted down by the union membership. Workers continued to report to work until the second tentative agreement was rejected.

While details have not been released by either the union or the company, during an interview with Roanoke television station WDBJ7 earlier in the month Blondino, who is the President of Local 2069, stated that there were several reasons for the strike. He mentioned wage progression, company mobility, health benefits, safety and other issues need to be addressed.

When asked how long the strike would possibly last and when workers might return to their work stations, Blondino answered that the strike was going to continue until an agreement was reached and passed by the membership.

“We will be on the picket line until we have ratified,” Blondino said during the interview. “Going forward we will not be coming off the line until that is done, so whatever that takes, we are will to be there.”

Since the beginning of this second strike, both sides have taken issue at times with how the other has conducted business. Tensions between the groups have continued to grow.

Union workers were informed that the company had cancelled their health care coverage June 8. Virginia State Police were called to the company property to ensure that striking union members did not block the entrances to the plant that same day. Members who had vacation time scheduled were informed that any vacation pay scheduled during the strike would be taken back on their next paycheck and they would have to take vacation at a later time. Termination letters were sent out to those on strike as well, but it was stated that the letters being sent out was normal procedure.

While most of the striking union members have done their time on the line peacefully, social media sites have shared videos of other striking union members making obscene gestures and yelling at truck drivers and others entering the plant area. Videos and photos of striking union members spitting on and cursing at those crossing the picket line have also been reported several times.

Adding to the uncertainty of the outcome, striking workers have also questioned Union leadership at times. Several posts on the Local 2069 page stated that the union should not have returned to work after the initial strike without a ratified contract. Others were upset when strike pay, a partial amount of the normal paycheck that workers receive from the company issued by the Union to help keep workers afloat during the strike, were delayed two weeks. Strike pay is reportedly $275 per week.

The Dublin Volvo Truck plant has more than 3,300 employees, with around 2,900 of those employees being UAW members.

