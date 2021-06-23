Two PCHS students named B’nai B’rith Award nominees

By DAVID GRAVELY

Two recent Pulaski County High School graduates have been named as nominees for the annual B’nai B’rith Award. Those two students selected as nominees are Drew Dalton and Kelsey Arnold.

B’nai B’rith, which is Hebrew for “Sons of the Covenant,” is the oldest existing national Jewish organization in the United States. It was founded Oct. 14, 1843, in New York City’s East Broadway neighborhood.

At the time of its founding, there were approximately 25,000 Jews living in the United States. While they shared a common religion, their diverse backgrounds created ethnic loyalties. This often created intense rivalries and at times blatant antagonism toward each other.

The organization was founded by 12 insightful men in an attempt to unify the American Jewish community by focusing on the common goals and mutual problems they shared as Jewish immigrants in America.

B’nai B’rith eventually grew into a social and service organization with a network of adult member lodges and youth groups throughout the world.

Locally, the Roanoke Chapter of B’nai B’rith, known as the Israel Friedlander Lodge, is best known for its work in the area of interdenominational relationships, betterment of religious understanding and religious tolerance.

Each year, the lodge awards the annual B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards. The award began in 1951 and recognizes outstanding female and male candidates who are judged based on their athletic, scholastic and personal lives. Two individuals, one male and one female, are selected as the overall winners and receive college scholarships.

The two nominees from Pulaski County are outstanding examples of student-athletes who also spend time giving back to their communities.

Kelsey Arnold is a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist youth group and a Sunday school teacher for Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist youth group. She volunteers with the Feed My Lambs backpack program, serves as a tutor, volunteers with the Snowville Elementary School Pre-K program, helps the PCMS track team and volunteers time with the Blessing Bags program.

Athletically, Arnold is a solid performer in track and field. She is a six-time region champion and placed third in the triple jump at the Class 4 indoor track and field meet. She currently holds the school record for that event. In outdoor track, Arnold holds the school record in the triple jump and 400-meter relay and is a three-time region champion. She also holds the Region 4D record in the 100-meter hurdles and placed sixth in that event at the Southern Track Classic.

Next year, Arnold will be competing as a member of the Radford University Highlander track and field team.

Drew Dalton is a three-year varsity football player and team captain, where he spent time as quarterback and linebacker. He is a three-year top performer in baseball, where he was also a team captain. He topped that off with three years of outdoor track and field.

Dalton volunteers with the NRV Tigers travel baseball team, Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Pulaski Daily Bread and with the City of Refuge, Atlanta.

Dalton will be playing baseball at the next level with the Patrick Henry Community College Patriots in Martinsville.

Both of the Pulaski County nominees are well-known throughout the community and beyond as hard working, loyal, dependable and likeable individuals on and off the field. Both are also known as solid students with outstanding character.

