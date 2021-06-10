Widgetized Section

Two charges certified against Morris

Michael Dominic Morris this morning stipulated evidence is sufficient to certify two felony charges of aggravated manslaughter and reckless driving to a grand jury. Morris is charged in the death of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Perry Hodge, who died when his pickup truck was struck head-on by Morris’ vehicle on Route 11 earlier this year. Two other charges of felony murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were dismissed by the prosecution, with the option to refile.

June 10, 2021.

