Town of Christiansburg announces new Public Relations Director

The Town of Christiansburg is pleased to announce that Christina Edney has joined the staff as the new Public Relations Director.

Edney began her new position on June 7, 2021.

Before joining the Town of Christiansburg, Edney served in the University Relations Department of Radford University producing creative, communicative and strategic content including videography, photography and writing.

Edney joins the Town with nearly 10 years of professional experience in communications, media and public relations. Previously serving as the General Manager of the Pulaski Yankees and former TV reporter and anchor, Edney brings versatility and innovation to the Public Relations Director position.

“Christina was chosen from an excellent candidate pool which made for a difficult decision but gave us more confidence that we were hiring an exceptional person,” Town Manager Randy Wingfield said. “I believe her videography skills will be very useful moving the Town forward with more interactive and promotional web-based content. I think her social media skills and background in journalism, television production, sports management, sports marketing, and public relations/public information will lead the Town to great things considering the Town has been very sports tourism oriented in our recreational facilities and program development. I am also confident Christina will continue to be able to put out the excellent quality of materials and information our Public Relations department has produced in the past.”

A New River Valley native, Edney grew up in Pulaski and received a bachelor’s degree in Communications: Journalism from Liberty University.

“Christiansburg is truly The Place to Be. The diversity and opportunity within our community is limitless and growing. I am honored to be part of this team and part of this community. I am also looking forward to serving the Town of Christiansburg with transparent, honest and clear communication,” said Edney.

In addition to her PR work, Edney enjoys floating and kayaking on the New River, traveling to her favorite state of Texas, and watching Virginia Tech and Philadelphia Eagles football.

Written by: Editor on June 14, 2021.

